Hikers rescued after getting stuck above forest fire near Lions Bay
Two people needed to be rescued by helicopter after finding themselves above the fire line near the Tunnel Bluffs trail on Monday. Another six were able to walk to safety.
6 hikers walked down trail, 2 to be brought down by helicopter
Two hikers are being flown to safety after finding themselves stuck above a forest fire near Lions Bay, B.C., on Monday.
Flames broke out near the Tunnel Bluffs trail on Brunswick Mountain over the weekend, according to city officials.
Eight people found themselves near the flames on Monday afternoon. Six were able to walk to safety, but the other two were too high up the mountain.
Lions Bay Search & Rescue has dispatched a helicopter to bring them down.
Team member Francois Xavier-Gagnon said SAR crews believe there are no other people in danger.
Lions Bay Fire Chief Andrew Oliver said the fire is about the size of a soccer field.
The B.C. Wildfire Service said the fire was likely sparked by people.