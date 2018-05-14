Two hikers are being flown to safety after finding themselves stuck above a forest fire near Lions Bay, B.C., on Monday.

Flames broke out near the Tunnel Bluffs trail on Brunswick Mountain over the weekend, according to city officials.

Flames weren't far from the Tunnel Bluffs trail on Monday. Officials say the area is very, very dry. (Lions Bay Fire Department)

Eight people found themselves near the flames on Monday afternoon. Six were able to walk to safety, but the other two were too high up the mountain.

Lions Bay Search & Rescue has dispatched a helicopter to bring them down.

The Coastal Fire Centre dispatched a helicopter to pour water on the fire on Monday. (Ryan Stelting)

Team member Francois Xavier-Gagnon said SAR crews believe there are no other people in danger.

Lions Bay Fire Chief Andrew Oliver said the fire is about the size of a soccer field.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said the fire was likely sparked by people.