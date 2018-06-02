4-year-old B.C. girl recovering after being hit by bus in Windsor, Ont.

A four-year-old girl from Mission, B.C. is recovering after she was hit by a transit bus in Ontario nearly a week ago.

Lila Jane Zuest was critically injured in the collision near a park in Windsor, Ont. on May 27.

Zuest's aunt, Courtney Belanger, said the accident occurred after the little girl got excited about seeing a park across the street and darted onto the road before someone could grab her.

Belanger says her condition has stabilized since she was airlifted to hospital in London, Ont., but she'll need more follow-up care.

Lila Jane Zuest was hit by a transit bus in Windsor, Ont. on May 27. She was in critical condition after the collision but her aunt says the B.C. girl is now in stable condition. (Courtney Belanger )

Zuest's mother is originally from Windsor and had travelled to Ontario for a wedding.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

The family is now petitioning for changes to the intersection where Zuest was hit.

They say the city should install a crosswalk, lower the speed limit or put up more signs to protect families who use the nearby park.