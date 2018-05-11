Swearing social media child star 'Lil Tay' sparks concern over parents' role in online profiles

A foul-mouthed social media child star "Lil Tay" has taken the world by a storm with her provocative social media posts, raising questions about a parent's role in crafting a child's online reputation.

The young girl, who claims to be a nine-year-old rapper living the high life in Hollywood, describes herself as the "the youngest flexer [showing off brand name items] of the century," who escaped poverty by "moving bricks," slang for selling drugs.

Lil Tay's videos — which have garnered her more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram and hundreds of thousands on YouTube and Snapchap — are filled with profanities, insults and boasting.

"This ... cost me $200,000. I'm only nine years old, I ain't got no licence but I still drive this sports car, bitch," she says in one video, sitting in a red convertible and flashing a stack of money.

In others, she brags about smoking drugs, having a toilet that "costs more than your rent" and owning multiple houses.

She was tracked down to Vancouver earlier this week by the gossip site, Babe,and her mother was unveiled as a realtor in the city.

It's not clear who is doing the filming for Lil Tay's videos or if she is coached on what to say. (Lil Tay/Instagram)

'It's pretty dark'

Before Babe revealed Lil Tay's mother was in Vancouver, a reporter with Jezebel also tracked Lil Tay's mother to Vancouver, but had concerns about reporting it because she didn't want to identify the child.

"The commentary that she inspires … are almost entirely negative," said Anna Merlan, a senior reporter at Gizmodo, which owns Jezebel.

"She gets racist abuse, she gets sexualized abuse, it's pretty dark."

Merlan said she's concerned that the young girl's social fame could be used to exploit her or make money.

"We see a lot of children in media and acting and entertainment in situations that are not necessarily in their best interest," she said.

Lil Tay claims to live in Hollywood but her Vancouver-connections were discovered this week. (Lil Tay/Instagram )

'Dangerous waters'

Social media isn't inherently bad but it can have a negative impact, said Lindsay Sealey, CEO of Bold New Girls, which provides teaching, consulting and mentoring for girls.

"Where we run into danger is when we are posting to get likes and followers," Sealey said.

"Where I consider this dangerous waters or dangerous territories is when parents are encouraging that false sense of self."



CBC confirmed with Instagram that Lil Tay's account is managed by her parent.

The number listed for her mother was not answered and went to voicemail.

With files from Matthew Lazin-Ryder and On The Coast.