It's snowing lightly in parts of Metro Vancouver, but not enough to affect traffic significantly.

But it's a different story on the Sea-to-Sky Highway 99 near Squamish where a Pacific weather system is dumping heavy snow in some areas.

Further north heavy snow is expected for the North Coast and the Bulkley Valley, with up to 25 centimetres expected by Saturday morning.

For the weekend temperatures are forecast to remain cool in Metro Vancouver as a second wave of arctic air moves back in to the region bringing a mix of flurries and wet snow that is forecast to continue right through next week.