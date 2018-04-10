Lifetime achievement awards announced for two veteran CBC news journalists

Two veteran CBC newsmen are being honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards this month.

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced Monday that CBC B.C. news director Wayne Williams and Early Edition host Rick Cluff were being recognized for "outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in journalism and news management."

"While the legacy of their work will always be remembered, they also need to be acknowledged for the mentoring they have provided to so many young and aspiring journalists," said RTDNA president Ian Koenigsfest.

Rick Cluff

Former CBC Early Edition host Rick Cluff retired in Dec 2017 after 41 years with the public broadcaster. (CBC)

Rick Cluff hosted CBC Radio One's morning show The Early Edition from September 1997 until he retired in December 2017.

He began his career with CBC in Ontario in 1976 as a sports commentator and reporter and covered eight Olympic games during his time in broadcasting.

In addition to his reporting, some of his greatest contributions to journalism have been in local radio, through the special relationship he created with his listeners, said the RTNDA in a statement.

"I get to work with really smart people with great senses of humour. I laughed every day in 41 years," Cluff said.

"I know I'm going to miss the listeners and knowing that we've had this special relationship for the last 20 years."

Cluff also spent much his time volunteering, hosting or or auctioneering at dozens of charity events every year.

Wayne Williams

Senior news director Wayne Williams retired in January 2018 after a journalism career spanning more than 35 years. (CBC)

Wayne Williams recently retired from his role as senior director of news programming for CBC B.C. in January 2018 after a journalism career spanning more than 35 years.

Williams began his career as a reporter, covering assignments including the complex case of serial killer Clifford Olson in the early 80s. He also worked in Victoria as legislative reporter and as part of CBC Vancouver's Investigative News unit.

"His tireless work ethic and strong leadership allowed him to play a role in the coverage of almost every major news story that occurred in British Columbia over the last three decades," said the RTNDA in announcing his award.

Williams' work earned him a National RTDNA award as well three Jack Webster Awards for best reporting,

Joining Cluff and Williams in earning a lifetime achievement award for outstanding journalistic achievement is CTV's Hudson Mack, who for most of his 35-year broadcasting career was the face of television news on Vancouver Island.

The three men will be presented with their awards during the West Regional RTNDA Meeting on Apr 21.