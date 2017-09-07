The friends and family of Bobby Vanderhoef — one of the victims of a runaway dump truck accident in Coquitlam — are devastated by the loss of the beloved husband and friend who was excited about becoming a father.

On Tuesday afternoon, an unoccupied dump truck rolled down an incline through a gate at a construction site on the 2700 block of Lougheed Highway. It struck two vehicles and six people were taken to hospital.

Vanderhoef was the operator of the dump truck and one of the victims. A woman in her 60s who was a passenger in one of the struck vehicles was also killed in the accident but has yet to be identified.

Jon Morrison, Vanderhoef's pastor and friend, said he was in the hospital trauma room with Bobby's family and was able to say goodbye to him.

"We're devastated as a community out here," he said.

'He's actually a teddy bear'

Morrison met Vanderhoef and his then-fiancée Amanda when the couple came to his church.

"He's this big guy," he said. "[He was] a little intimidating at first … but you start talking to him and he's actually a teddy bear."

Soon handshakes became hugs, Morrison said, and the couple and their large extended network of friends and family became an important part of the church community.

"He would laugh and joke and he would come in with an entourage of people," he said.

Morrison said calling members of the church group to let them know of Vanderhoef's passing has been extremely difficult.

"The response is always the same: total devastation," he said. "Over and over it's the same: what a great guy, what a loss."

Eager to become a first-time father

But Morrison said what Vanderhoef's wife Amanda must be going through is heart-wrenching.

He presided over their wedding — "just a wonderful day" — in May this year.

He noted that true to Vanderhoef's nature, he had 13 groomsmen and a big celebration.

"You think you're going to spend the rest of your lives together and then all of a sudden, it gets cut so short," he said.

"Life is so fragile."

Pastor Jon Morrison, middle with tie, at Bobby Vanderhoef's wedding, surrounded by his 13 groomsmen. (Submitted)

Amanda is also expecting the couple's first child in January. This Saturday, the couple had planned a gender reveal party for friends and family. It has since been cancelled.

"Bobby was just so excited to be a dad and he was excited to put down roots," Morrison said. "We have to make sure as a community we come around and support Amanda and the baby to make sure that there is that kind of network that she can rely on."

Yesterday, Amanda wrote two posts on Facebook describing her loss.

"I don't know how I am going to get through this. You were my everything I love you more so beyond words. You were my strength my best friend my world," she wrote.

"Getting that call yesterday was the worst thing I have ever been through. I will never be the same with out you here. You will always be the love of my life ... I love you so much and I promise to take such good care of your little one."

WorkSafe BC and the B.C. Coroner's Service are still investigating the incident.

With files from Brenna Rose