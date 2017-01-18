British Columbians can now wear their love for their parks on their license plates.

The province and ICBC have teamed up to release three special license plates with images of B.C. parks on them, including a Kermode bear from the Great Bear Rainforest, snow-capped Purcell Mountains and a view of Portceau Cove overlooking Howe Sound.

The B.C. Parks specialty plates will cost $50 for the initial purchase.

The Purcell Mountains in B.C.'s Interior features on one of the special new license plates for B.C. Parks. (ICBC)

"For every new B.C. Parks plate sold, $33 of the initial purchase price will go B.C. Parks and the provincial government," said a ICBC spokesman.

Meanwhile, 100 per cent of the $40 annual renewal fee will go directly to supporting B.C. Parks.

"With these new licence plates, British Columbians can show just how much we love our world-class parks," said Ric Careless, chair of the campaign for B.C. Parks.

"So now, even when stuck in traffic, looking at the parks licence plate on the car ahead, you will be reminded of the beautiful natural protected places across B.C. that you can visit and escape to."

Porteau Cove on the Sea to Sky is featured on the special B.C. Parks license plate. (ICBC)

This isn't the first time the province has introduced special licenses.

Before the the Vancouver 2010 Olympics, car owners could pay an initial $35 fee for special commemorative license plates. ICBC says net proceeds from sale of the plates went towards supporting Canadian athletes.

Now, standard plates cost $18, while veteran plates cost $5 and personalized plates cost $50.

The B.C. park license plates will be available for purchase at Autoplan broker offices as of Jan. 29, 2017.