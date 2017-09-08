In another political twist in Victoria, B.C., Liberal MLA Darryl Plecas has been named the new Speaker of the B.C. Legislature. Plecas was the only MLA to put his name forward.

The move strengthens the NDP government's position in the minority parliament, ensuring the party did not have to give up a voting MLA to sit in the Speaker's chair. Moments before Plecas' name was read in the legislative chamber as the only candidate, the B.C. Liberals sent a statement to the media.

"Every member of the Legislative Assembly has the right to run for the position of Speaker. And every member has an obligation to conduct themselves in a fashion that honours their position as an elected representative," read the statement.

"On several occasions, Mr. Plecas has made clear to me and the BC Liberal Caucus that he would not seek the Office of Speaker. We took him at his word and believed that he would stand by his commitment.

"We are disappointed in his decision."

Plecas was the only member of the B.C. Liberals to speak publicly against former leader Christy Clark's leadership.

"I am so delighted you have taken up the challenge in keeping us honest," said Premier John Horgan to Plecas following his election. "I can't tell you how happy I am to work with you over the next few years to make B.C. better."

