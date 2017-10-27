Liberal leadership hopeful Mike de Jong says he would put municipal governments on the clock to speed up approvals for home construction as a measure to solve B.C.'s housing crisis.

The former Liberal finance minister said Friday that the province needs to legislate deadlines for municipalities and regional governments to ensure they make timely planning decisions.

According to private sector research, the typical approval process in the Lower Mainland averages 10.2 months, de Jong said. In the City of Vancouver, the wait is an average of 21 months.

"You've got vast amounts of private capital waiting to invest and build homes for British Columbians and simply can't get a decision to move forward," he said.

Demand outstrips supply

The population of Metro Vancouver has increased by nearly half a million people since 2001, de Jong noted, but fewer than 175,000 new homes have been built.

Pushing municipalities to speed up approvals will increase supply and bring prices down, he said.

"We are building new homes. I don't want to suggest it's actual gridlock. I do want to suggest it is taking too long and the gap is getting worse."

The policy announcement from de Jong comes a day after the new NDP government made a move to address housing affordability.

It has introduced legislation to close a loophole in fix-term lease agreements that is aimed at keeping rents in check.

But de Jong says — so far — the new government has not addressed housing supply from the private sector.

B.C. Liberal leadership candidates Mike de Jong, left, Andrew Wilkinson, Sam Sullivan, Dianne Watts, Michael Lee and Todd Stone at their first debate on Oct. 15, 2017. (B.C. Liberal Party/Twitter)

Crowded race

De Jong is one of more than half a dozen Liberals seeking the leadership.

Several other contenders also unveiled policy platforms on Friday.

Andrew Wilkinson targeted small business with measures such as the sale of government-owned liquor stores, abolishing the small business income tax for family businesses and the re-creation of a Ministry of Small Business.

Todd Stone has pledged new childcare spaces, better supports for seniors and their families and supports for those facing mental health challenges in what he describes as an effort to renew the party's "relationship with B.C. families."

The B.C. Liberal Party leadership has been vacant since August when former premier Christy Clark resigned from politics.

The B.C. Liberals will elect a new leader in February.