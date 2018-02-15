A group of longtime activists are calling on the government to appoint a cabinet minister to represent the LGBTQ community.

Veronica Greer, who ran as one of four transgender candidates in the 2017 British Columbia provincial election, spearheaded the petition.

"What we are looking for is representation in government," she told Stephen Quinn, host of CBC's The Early Edition.

B.C.'s current NDP government has already established a new ministry since it came to power last year, with Premier John Horgan announcing a new Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions in July 2017.

Representation, awareness

Having a representative would mean more awareness of, and knowledge to deal with, specific challenges the LGBTQ community faces, Greer argued.

"When different people in the LGBTQ community go to an MLA for various issues that they face, they are finding that the MLA that represents their area might not be as knowledgeable on our community and culture as they would need to be," she said.

Greer said a specialized government position would also hopefully shed more light on the demographics of the community.

"When I looked around before starting this petition, I looked for statistics on the LGBTQ community in British Columbia," she said. "It turns out there are very few."

The most recent numbers from Statistics Canada from 2014 found that roughly three per cent of Canadians identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual.

Greer estimated that the number is much higher, based on her research from several different statistics.

"As many as 10 per cent of the population in British Columbia identify under the LGBTQ umbrella," she said.

The movement has received backlash from those who argue other groups also face discrimination but without a dedicated ministry, Greer said.

"Our petition does not aim to minimize [other community's] struggles," she said.

"In fact, it could even set a precedent for other communities to step up and say 'Look, we need representation, what can we do, what position can be created?'"

A petition-signing event is being held on the B.C. Legislature lawns in Victoria on Thursday, starting at 11 a.m.

With files from The Early Edition.