Leonard George, a beloved leader of the B.C.'s Tsleil-Waututh Nation, has died.

Born in North Vancouver, George was the son of the late Chief Dan George and his wife Amy.

Like his father, George was an accomplished actor and shone on screen in classics such as as Smoke Signals and Call of the Wild.

As an elder and leader of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, he was known for his wisdom and wit.

More to come.