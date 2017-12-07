Leonard George, a beloved leader of the B.C.'s Tsleil-Waututh Nation, has died.

Born in North Vancouver, George was the son of the late Chief Dan George and his wife Amy.

Like his father, George was an accomplished actor and shone on screen in classics such as as Smoke Signals and Call of the Wild.

As an elder and leader of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, he was known for his wisdom and wit.

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Leonard George. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends, family and Nation - I will remember him fondly as a leader of the @tsleilwaututh and a friend. #RIP pic.twitter.com/705YtuyU5d — @Puglaas

Just learned of the passing of Tsleil-Waututh Nation Elder, actor and community leader Leonard George. He was the youngest son of the late Chief Dan George. A sad and big loss for the west coast. 🌸 pic.twitter.com/O4mMyTTFog — @AngelaSterritt

