Jenice Yu, owner of Fresh Ideas Start Here, says people are always asking her about year-round seafood ideas.

Yu says her staple is tuna because it's from the west coast of Vancouver Island and it's frozen right where it's caught.

She cuts the tuna while it is still a little frozen and trims the ends off the filet, then applies the marinade found in the recipe below.

Jenice Yu, owner of Fresh Ideas Start Here, shows how to cure albacore tuna with a marinade. (CBC)

Ingredients

½ kilogram albacore tuna loin

1 cup sugar

½ cup sea salt

½ tbsp. peppercorns (coarsely ground)

1 tbsp. chili powder

1 tbsp. coriander seed (toasted and coarsely ground)

2 lemons (zested and juiced)

Directions

Roll out 2 sheets of plastic wrap and be sure to overlap the sheets and create an area 60 x 60 centimetres.

Place tuna loin in the middle of plastic.

Make the marinade in a bowl by combining the sugar, salt, the spices, lemon juice and lemon zest.

Rub the marinade over the tuna loin, covering all sides.

Then, steadily and tightly roll the plastic wrap up around the tuna.

Place plastic wrapped tuna on a baking sheet and let marinate in the fridge for five to six hours.

Unwrap the tuna loin and carefully wipe off any excess marinade rub — the tuna loin is now cured and can be served cold.

Next, place tuna on a cutting board and slice into five centimetre thick slices.

Serve the slices tuna on a bed of mixed greens or an Asian-style rice vermicelli noodle salad.

Locally sourced and presented on a platter — a seafood platter never goes out of season or style. (Fresh Ideas Start Here)

With files from Our Vancouver