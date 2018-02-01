The lawyer for the Oak Bay, B.C., man charged with killing his two daughters on Christmas Day is critical of the way police have handled the case.

Kevin McCullough, the lawyer representing Andrew Berry, told reporters following a scheduled court appearance Thursday that statements made by police after the murders have already created an impression that his client is guilty.

"It happens so frequently that I hope somebody's going to start taking issue with it," McCullough said.

Berry, 43, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey Berry.

McCullough said police appear to like to hold press conferences to inform the public.

"The danger is that you're trying to argue the case or shape it or convince the public that you've done your job and that all is well and that matters are firmly in hand," he said.

"The corollary is it makes the public think that the suspect is guilty. It's just not fair."

No contact permitted with girls' mother

Berry is in custody and made an appearance by video Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court.

Berry's next court appearance was set for Feb. 22. He was also was ordered to have no contact with his former partner and the mother of the two girls.

Second-degree murder carries a minimum sentence of life, with no parole possible for 10 years.