Missing West Kelowna senior found dead

A senior who went missing in the Okanagan late last month has been found dead, according to RCMP.

Lawrence Hamilton, 72, was reported missing after visiting a seniors care home in West Kelowna, B.C., on March 25.

A statement said his body was found in the woods in Smith Creek Road area just after 9:30 a.m. PT on Sunday. RCMP said Hamilton was an avid hiker.

At least three search-and-rescue groups looked for him on the ground and from the air.

Hamilton's death is being investigated by the B.C. Coroners Service. RCMP said his death not suspicious in nature.

With files from Brady Strachan