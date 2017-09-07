B.C. Liberals will pick another leader in the new year to replace Christy Clark who left politics earlier this summer. So far, no one has stepped up to vie for the position, but a Fraser Valley provincial politician has some thoughts for potential candidates.

Chilliwack-Hope MLA Laurie Throness has no plans to run for the leadership, but he does have some ideas for those who may want to follow in Clark's footsteps.

He posted 65 proposals on social media this week. One stood out.

Under the category of tourism, Throness wants a promise to shape a mountain into a globally-significant sculpture.

"An art project of immense proportions," said Throness in a conversation with host Rick Cluff during The Early Edition.

"It would reflect the culture, history and aspirations of the people of B.C."

As an example for the monument, Throness' suggested a pair of upraised cupped hands large enough to hold "a couple of dozen" tour buses, that would be visible from many kilometres away.

"People would be able to interpret that piece of art according to their own context," said Throness. "One might see it as hands raised in prayer, another might see it as hands uplifted to help the poor, another might see it as hands out stretched in a cry for help."

Throness stressed that the mammoth monument should be built in a place the province wants to draw "millions" of tourists, like the Interior or B.C.'s northern regions.

Some of the stone removed from the mountain would be sold to pay for the project — and the rest would be used to build other public structures across the province that would last for 500 years.

Wants to spur debate

In the post Throness said, "I'm not running for Premier myself but I do want to have an impact on the leadership and the direction of the Party."

His proposals, he said, are designed to spur debate — and a campaign of ideals.

"Beside the overall qualifications of good character, experience, intelligence, leadership style and other intangibles, I'm concerned about the Party's future direction, first in terms of the good of all British Columbians and second, in terms of Party unity," Throness wrote.

Other suggestions to the leader include building modular schools that can be dismantled and moved to respond to demographic change, and teaching children to accept and cherish their body shapes and biological characteristics just as they are.

Throness says he would endorse those who agree with his vision for the Liberals.

The B.C. Liberal Party will vote for a new leader in February.

