Two men are in custody after attempting to rob a food truck parked in an East Vancouver laneway Sunday morning.

The Vancouver Police Department responded to a report of someone using a grinding tool to break into the truck just after 1:00 a.m. near East 10th Avenue and Main Street.

Officers were getting into position to arrest the suspect, when he was picked up in a minivan by a second man and the pair took off, according to VPD spokesperson Const. Jason Doucette.

Mini van mayhem

The van stopped just blocks away, near East 12th Avenue and Ontario Street, and two police vehicles boxed the van in to stop the suspects from fleeing, said Doucette in a statement.

But the suspects did not surrender.

The driver of the minivan began ramming both police vehicles until all three vehicles ended up in the front yard of a home.

Police say that's when the two men then took off on foot.

From VPD: two units boxed in the suspects’ van while at an intersection, while the suspects tried to drive back and forth ‘in an obvious attempt to escape’, ramming the two police units in the process. pic.twitter.com/XweVnakYU0 — @gpsmendoza

They didn't get far.

One suspect ran less than two blocks before officers caught him. The other suspect was apprehended close by with help from the VPD K-9 team.

The suspect arrested by the K-9 team, and one officer involved in the foot chase, were treated for minor injuries.

The two men, both in their forties, are under investigation for theft and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

With files from GP Mendoza