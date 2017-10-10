The residents of Las Vegas continue to cope with trauma more than a week after a gunman opened fire at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas, killing 58 people.

"It's just something you can't really prepare for," Dr. Alexis Kennedy explained to On the Coast's Stephen Quinn regarding her role in helping to coordinate the efforts of city agencies.

Kennedy, a former B.C. resident who currently works with first responders dealing with PTSD at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, said they are still reaching out to victims who left the scene and didn't seek treatment.

She explained the focus of first response agencies will soon be transitioning from emergency response to family assistance and resilience strategies.

"The city keeps going, so we're going to have to figure out how to best support our staff."

Kennedy explained hotel workers were flung into first responder roles as they helped injured victims, and then had to return to work the next day. She says those people will need help processing what they witnessed.

Federal government teams made up of people who were on the ground during tragedies in Orlando, San Bernadino and Boston have already visited Las Vegas to impart what they've learned from their own experiences.

Kennedy said they can expect mass retirement from police and first responders about a year and a half after the tragedy.

"I don't think we quite know yet what the new normal is going to be," she said.

Kennedy says she anticipates trauma will set in later with some, possibly around birthdays and anniversaries of friends and family who were victims.

