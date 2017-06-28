Fire crews in Langley were busy dealing with a 3-alarm blaze at a used car dealership overnight.

The fire started just before 3:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Vancouver Auto Liquidation Centre in the 20300 block of the Langley Bypass.

Officials believe the fire may have started when someone drove a vacuum truck into the front of the dealership.

"I'd heard reports from the RCMP that the truck may have been stolen," said Langley City Fire Chief Rory Thompson.

Thompson said no one was inside the vehicle at the time.

The roof of the building collapsed during the blaze. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Cars lost, building damaged

Crews spent over three hours battling the fire before they were able to make entry.

"The roof has come down in the main section of the building," said Thompson.

"I would say that the western portion of the building is going be a total write off."

Thompson said a number of vehicles were lost to the fire and the damage is extensive.

Langley RCMP are investigating the fire.