Two people have died after what's believed to be a targeted shooting in Langley, B.C.

A man and a woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds on 232 Street near 64 Avenue around 5:30 a.m. PT on Friday, according to RCMP.

A statement said both later died of their injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called to the scene and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Cpl. Craig Vanherk said investigators believe the pair had been targeted.

This is a homicide investigation. Officials with @HomicideTeam are on scene here in Langley. pic.twitter.com/lURZZCR0kF — @FarrahMerali

It's the third fatal shooting in the Fraser Valley this week: A man was killed in Abbotsford on Thursday and another died after being shot in Surrey two days earlier.

Police said they believe those were targeted incidents as well, although the shootings haven't been connected.

RCMP said anyone with information regarding the investigations can call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.

With files from Farrah Merali.