A three-alarm fire at a seniors housing complex in Langley has killed one person and forced dozens out of their homes.

The fire broke out in a third floor suite of the Langley Lions senior living centre on 203 Street just before 1 a.m. PT.

Resident Peter Dowler lives in the building across from the fire. He said he ran over and immediately woke up as many people as he could.

The glow of the blaze can be seen through one of the windows. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Neighbours rushed in to help

"I was on my balcony saying my good night prayers, believe it or not. I realized it was the building behind me and I could see the flames and the sparks and the smoke," he said.

"I'm just grateful … there's a lot of seniors here and I'm glad they got out and they're safe."

Fire crews from Langley City and the Township of Langley were called in to help fight the blaze and assist with many of the elderly residents.

Firefighters and building staff had to help some residents with mobility issues down the stairs of the three-storey building.

'I just banged on every door I could,' said resident Peter Dowler. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Fatal fire

Assistant Fire Chief Scott Kennedy said the fire killed one person, who was inside the suite where the fire originated.

"Unfortunately I can confirm to you now that we did have one victim who succumbed to their injuries," said Kennedy.

Kennedy added the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but that everyone else escaped safely.

"BC Ambulance checked out several patients and no one else went to hospital," he said.

Investigators will be on scene with Langley RCMP.