Langley RCMP's serious crime section is investigating after a woman was found dead in a dumpster fire Friday morning.

The woman's body was found around 6 a.m. PT in the 20100-block of the Langley Bypass, while the fire department was extinguishing a dumpster fire, according to police.

Cpl. Craig van Herk with the Langley RCMP said investigators are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything in the area before that time.

He also said there were security cameras in the area.

Fire occurred in business area

"Its a business area ... this occurred behind it, so our officers are combing through those videos now," he said. "They're following up with anyone that was working or anyone in the area."

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Van Herk said they are unsure if the woman's death was caused by the fire, as well as how the fire started in the first place.

Police are currently gathering evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call the Langley RCMP.

With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza