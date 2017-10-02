A 17-year-old driver is dead and three of his passengers injured after a high-speed crash in Langley, B.C. Sunday morning, say police.

Langley RCMP said a Mercedes was heading southbound in the 10100 block of 208 Street "at an extremely high rate of speed" just before 4:30 a.m. PT.

A statement said the car became airborne, flying off the road and hitting a retaining wall in a culvert.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Three passengers, between 15 and 20 years old, have minor injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision, RCMP said

"We can only encourage parents to sit down with their young drivers and discuss the deadly consequences of speeding, alcohol and their relative inexperience as a driver," said RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.