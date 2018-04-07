The family that kicks together sticks together at Langley, B.C., karate dojo

Sensei Ali Najafi leads about 30 white-clad students through some karate manoeuvres at his dojo, or club, based at the gymnasium École des Voyageurs in the Walnut Grove neighbourhood of Langley, B.C.

The students are lined up in three neat rows. They respectfully bow, and then move and shout in unison, as they follow Najafi's instruction.

In the group are the sensei (the head instructor), his wife Kamelia, and their two daughters, Nika, 15, and Kimya, 17. The dojo's name, KimNik, is a portmanteau of the two teens' names.

Sensei Ali Najafi leads his karate dojo in some exercises at Langely's École des Voyageurs. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Najafi's karate club brought seven medals back from the National Karate Championships in Halifax last month as part of the B.C. team that took the top spot with 77 medals.

The sensei, who was once part of Iran's national karate team and moved to Canada in the late-1990s, started the dojo nine years ago when his daughters took an interest in the martial art. His wife joined up after the first session.

Soon, Najafi said, two other families wanted to join, bringing the dojo to 10 people. It has now grown to be much larger, with dozens of students and 14 training sessions a week.

Nika was one of the competitors at the championships in March, going up against teens a year or two older than her, and bringing home a silver medal for the dojo. She credits the club's family roots and atmosphere for its strong showing.

"One of the main factors that contributes to [the success] is the fact that we're personal, like close with each other," she said, saying that wasn't limited to the Najafis. "With everybody else, it's like you're family."

Ali Najafi, a strict sensei who teaches discipline and respect at his Langley dojo, leads his students in a training session. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Nika said she and her sister aren't the only ones who refer to the sensei as "karate dad."

Chloe Ireland, 13, agreed that the club is more than just a place to train in karate.

"It just feels like everybody is part of a family, and I think that's what makes us stronger," said Ireland. "[Najafi's] not really an instructor, he's more like a fatherly figure to a lot of people here."

"I don't want to feel that I'm disappointing him."

Ali Najafi watches as two of his students spar during a karate training session. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Najafi, who works part time as a youth counsellor, said that his wife Kamelia is also considered the "karate mom" in the dojo.

"Without her, this dojo wouldn't be the same," he said.

Their eldest daughter, Kimya, wasn't able to compete at the national championships due to a dislocated shoulder, but she was taking part in the training session on Thursday. She said the family never stops thinking and talking about karate.

"We always make fun of my dad about that — it's like we don't have anything else to talk about," she said.

But she said it's great having a seventh degree black belt father as her sensei.

"You can train all the time, whenever you want," said Kimya.

The Najafi family, (from left to right) Nika, Kimya, Kamelia and Ali pose for the camera. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Ali Najafi said the family usually trains five times a week.

"We value the family, we value the closeness," he said. "We kick each other, we punch each other. We sweat, you know, we sometimes give each other bruises, but most importantly we really love each other."

Follow Rafferty Baker on Twitter: @raffertybaker