Man shot to death at Langley gas station identified

Police have identified a man gunned down Tuesday night at a Langley gas station.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said 31-year-old Amanjot Singh Hans of Surrey was shot and killed in what appears to be a targeted attack.

"We are releasing Mr. Hans' name in an effort to determine his activities and who he may have had contact with prior to his death," IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang said in a news release.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. PT Tuesday at a Chevron gas station just off Highway 1 on 232nd Street.

First responders found a man suffering from gunshot wounds near a vehicle. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

Any dashcam footage from drivers travelling down 72 Avenue between 232 Street and Highway 10 at around 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. is being sought in particular, police said.