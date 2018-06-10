2 dead after stolen vehicle crashes into cemetery in Surrey

Police in Surrey say two men have died after the stolen vehicle they were in veered off the road, rolled several times and crashed into a cemetery.

Around 6:30 a.m. PT Sunday Surrey RCMP were called to 192 Street and 16th Avenue. Officers discovered the vehicle and two adult men dead inside it.

Investigators say the vehicle, which they later determined had been stolen from Langley overnight, had been speeding south on 192 Street when it missed the turn at 16th Avenue.

Police say it appears the vehicle crossed over 16th Avenue without stopping, crashed into bushes, rolled several times and came to rest in a cemetery.

Both victims were "known to police for their criminality," according to an RCMP release.

Investigators are asking for information about the crash from the public.