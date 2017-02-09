One person is dead and two people are in hospital after a car crash in Langley early Thursday morning.

Fire crews in the Township of Langley responded to a head-on crash on 200th Street just after midnight.

When they arrived, three people were trapped in their cars. Crews had to use the jaws of life to rescue them.

Cpl. Kurt Neuman with Langley RCMP says two of the patients, a 30-year-old Langley woman and a 28-year-old Langley man, are in hospital in stable condition.

A 24-year-old Langley man did not survive the crash. The 7700 block of 200th Street was briefly closed to traffic while police investigated.

Police said alcohol was believed to be a factor in the collision, as well as road and weather conditions.

Much of the Fraser Valley was covered in a layer of ice Thursday morning after overnight freezing rain.

