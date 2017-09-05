Homicide investigators have identified the man and woman killed in a shooting in Langley last week and a young man is facing two charges of murder in their deaths.

Thirty-four-year-old Brandy Petrie of Burnaby and 20-year-old Avery Levely-Flescher of Surrey were gunned down in the early hours of Friday morning near the intersection of 232 Street and 64 Avenue.

They were both discovered inside a vehicle at the scene, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). Petrie was pronounced dead on arrival by first responders, but Levely-Flescher survived long enough to be transported to hospital.

Langley resident Travis MacPhail, 21, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in their deaths, as well as a charge of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

At an IHIT news conference Tuesday afternoon, Cpl. Frank Jang declined to provide any details about how the accused man and the two victims were connected.

MacPhail has also been charged with aggravated sexual assault and uttering threats in connection with a separate incident or incidents. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Police say the double slaying does not appear to be random, but there is no connection to other recent violence in the Lower Mainland.