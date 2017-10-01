A large fire destroyed a house under construction and forced a family out of their home early Sunday in Langley.

Fire crews were called to the 23800-block of 36A Avenue, after a neighbour reported seeing the construction site on fire.

Two structures on the property were involved in the blaze, one of which was under construction at the time.

No fire hydrants in area

Deputy Fire Chief Bruce Ferguson said there were no hydrants in the area, which meant crews had to shuttle water from other areas of the city to the scene.

"We practice to do that," said Ferguson. "We're trained to get water here as fast as we can."

Ferguson said two people were forced out of the occupied home. No one was injured in the blaze.

He said investigators will be looking into the cause of the fire later.

"Any fire at 3:30 in the morning at a house that's under construction appears to be suspicious, but I can't comment on that until the investigators get in here," said Ferguson.