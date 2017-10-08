Thousands of people attended the 22nd annual Cranberry Festival in Langley, B.C., Saturday.

Approximately 60,000 people were at the festival to take in the 16 food trucks, 104 vendors and hours of entertainment — and, of course, to buy fresh cranberries in time for Thanksgiving.

The Ocean Spray growers cooperative had more than 5,000 kilograms of cranberries available for sale.

Most of the cranberries produced in B.C. are made into juice. (CBC)

"It's pretty much a tradition," said festival attendee Peter des Rosiers.

"We do it every year we can — just come down here and grab some fresh cranberries. It's a lot of fun."

The festival celebrates the annual cranberry harvest in the region.

This year, for the first time, the Cranberry Festival offered 16 food trucks. (CBC)

According to Ocean Spray, more than 80 families produce cranberries in the province — mostly in the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island.

Meghan Neufeld with the Fort Langley Business Improvement Association said this year, because of delays caused by a cool spring in the Fraser Valley, most of the cranberries at this year's festival were from a farm in Richmond.

Neufeld said the weather varies throughout the region and can affect the growing season.

"Some [growers] in the Lower Mainland — the Fraser Valley, specifically — they didn't harvest yet," she said.

There were about 5,000 kilos of fresh cranberries available for sale at this year's Cranberry Festival in Langley, B.C. (CBC)

The B.C. Cranberry Growers Association says B.C. cranberry producers grow up to 38 million kilograms of fruit each year, representing about 12 per cent of all cranberry production in North America.

Most of that crop is made into juice, but some is also used to produce dried sweetened cranberries and wine.