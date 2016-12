Three horses were rescued from a raging barn fire in Langley, B.C., Thursday morning.

Traffic remains blocked in both directions as at least two fire trucks work to douse the remaining flames on the property at 240th Street and 36A Avenue.

Access to water is a challenge as there are no nearby fire hydrants.

Water is being shuttled by truck to the site of the building, which is now engulfed in flame.

Two cats remain unaccounted for.

No one was injured in the fire.