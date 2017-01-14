Firefighters have rescued a man on a tug boat who got stuck while clearing ice from float homes in a marina on the Fraser River in Langley, B.C.

Crews responded to the call from the Grant's Landing area around noon PT on Saturday.

"Our engine crew found a fella stuck off shore about 60, 70 feet," said Russ Jenkins, Deputy Fire Chief for the Township of Langley Fire Department.

"He'd sort of been lodged onto a log and some ice on the Fraser River and his boat was beginning to tilt."

A neighbour said the man is the main operator for the marina and was out clearing ice to protect the 35 to 40 float homes there.

Jenkins said it took the crew about an hour to rescue the man by sending out a smaller boat and pulling him in.

"He was stranded out there for a while," he said. "He was just cold and I'm sure happy to be back on shore."

Water rescues on the Fraser River are "fairly unusual," Jenkins said, occurring once every couple of years.