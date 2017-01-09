Three men have been arrested following an RCMP search of a home across from an elementary school in Langford B.C. that turned up cash and pills.

RCMP seized more than $26,000 in cash, Jan. 6, at a residence in the 2700-block of Jacklin Road along with about 600 pills which are being tested to determine if they contain fentanyl or another controlled substance.

Two of the men, described by RCMP as "known criminals" were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking: 41 year old Edgar Acevedo and 37 year old Erickson Delalcazar of Langford.

After a court appearance on Monday, Delalcazar was remanded in custody while Acevedo was released on bail.

The pills seized in the search of the Jacklin Road residence are being tested for fentanyl. (West Shore RCMP)

A third man, age 32, was released on a promise to appear and has not yet been charged.

"The close proximity of the school where the drugs were seized from is quite concerning," said West Shore RCMP spokesman Const. Alex Bérubé.

"This is why we are seeking the assistance of the community with regards to information on drug trafficking or any other criminal activity on the West Shore," Bérubé said.

With files from Elizabeth McArthur.