Vancouver Police are investigating a shooting in the Langara area Thursday night.

They were called to Cambie Street and West 48th Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

There were no reports of injuries, although a business on the other side of Cambie Street sustained what appeared to be a bullet hole through its window.

Officers later determined the shooting took place around 45 minutes prior to that 911 call.

Forensic investigators are trying to determine what happened. Police have not said whether the shooting was targeted.