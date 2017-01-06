Traffic was brought to a standstill on Friday as a landslide blocked the southbound lane of Highway 97 near Peachland.

The small slide happened early this afternoon about three kilometres south of the small Okanagan community.

A large mass of earth and trees slid down the hillside onto a two-lane portion of the road.

The highway is a major artery connecting the North and South Okanagan and the slide temporarily halted traffic.

Single-lane alternating traffic

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is not sure when the landslide will be fully cleared.

Vehicles are slowly getting through in single-lane alternating traffic as crews clear the scene.

Drivers are urged to check DriveBC.ca for the latest road conditions.

Traffic on big corner by Antlers Beach. #Kelowna #Peachland #Hwy97 @CastanetNews @CBCKelowna Cars moving intermittently pic.twitter.com/cGat4qcV4e — @thekrisjohnson

With files from Brady Strachan.