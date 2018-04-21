Flooding has forced the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to order the evacuation of 33 properties Saturday, north of Oliver in the second evacuation order in 24 hours.

This affects properties in the Sportsmens Bowl area.

Friday about 150 properties were evacuated along Osoyoos Lake because of the potential of a landslide on Inkaneep Creek.

Homes south of Water Dog Lake were cleared out late Friday and people are being housed in an evacuation centre in Oliver B.C. for 72 hours, for now, according to Oliver Fire Chief Bob Graham.

He said logging in the area may have contributed to the unstable ground that's now threatening homes and cottages in the North East corner of Osoyoos Lake.

Flood waters are rising near Oliver B.C. with the spring melt. (Gary Moore/CBC)

An emergency centre has been set up at the Oliver Legion at 6417 Main Street.

An evacuation order issued by the Osoyoos Indian Band late Friday said that there is an "immediate danger to life safety."

Graham said the order affects about 100 to 150 homes and properties on Nk'Mip Road, including the Osoyoos Cottages along Radio Tower Road in Oliver.