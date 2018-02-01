Premier John Horgan visited the Central Okanagan Thursday to announce a new middle school for Lake Country, B.C.

"It is time for families in Lake Country to get the new school they have been hoping and waiting for," Horgan said during a news conference.

"Investing in public schools is the right thing to do for families, for communities and for our province."

Horgan said the province will provide $35.1 million toward construction of the new school, while the Central Okanagan School District will contribute $1.5 million.

The school district has already spent nearly $4 million purchasing land for the new school, including the Aspen Grove Golf Course, which will be converted into a playing field.

Opening September 2021

The school is expected to provide 600 new spaces for students in grades six to eight.

"This new middle school will allow us to continue building a district-wide grade configuration that suits learners at all levels," said Moyra Baxter, chairperson of the Central Okanagan Board of Education.

"It will also relieve some of the pressure on our schools so we can serve learners in the growing community of Lake Country for years to come."

The province said schools in Lake Country are operating at 125 per cent capacity.

Construction on the new school is expected to begin in May 2019. It is scheduled to open in September 2021.