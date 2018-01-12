A collision that shut down part of Highway 97 for several hours on Jan. 10 killed one person and injured another.

At 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 100 Mile House RCMP were called to the crash at Butler Road near Lac La Hache, B.C.

RCMP said a logging truck heading southbound was in the fast lane, trying to overtake another semi truck when their trailers made contact. The logging truck's trailer swung into the northbound lane and hit a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his late 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the vehicle, which RCMP can only describe as a youth, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The drivers of the semi truck and the logging truck were not harmed.

Police are investigating.