Last of 4 men charged in hit-and-run murder pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit murder

The last of four men charged in connection to the violent death of Kulwinder Kaur Gill pleaded guilty Tuesday in B.C. Supreme Court to conspiracy to commit murder.

Gurpreet Singh Atwal of Abbotsford, B.C., will be sentenced in August for his part in the murder of a 42-year-old mother almost a decade ago.

Atwal's lawyer, James Heller, said he and a Crown prosecutor will make a joint submission on Aug. 27 asking for a 21-year sentence, minus time already served, which needs to be calculated.

Kulwinder Kaur Gill was run down by a pickup truck at around 7:35 p.m. PT on April 28, 2009 as she and her husband walked along Townshipline Road in Abbotsford.

Investigation found foul play

In 2013 the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) described the woman's death as "well planned."

They charged Gill's husband, Igbal Singh Gill with first-degree murder.

Police told court that Gill flagged them down to show them the ditch where the mother of two was thrown by the force.

In November 2017 Gill was sentenced to 17 years, and he was expected to serve about 10 years at that time after calculating time he already served.

Three other men, including Atwal, were charged for taking part in the murder plot.

In 2015 and 2016, Jaspreet Singh Sohi and then Sukpal Singh Johal, both of Surrey, pleaded guilty to charges of being an accessory to murder.

They were both sentenced to time served plus one day.