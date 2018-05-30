Kootenay teen pushes for more driving examiners after waiting months for road test

Like many teens, Kurtis Chatterson is hoping to get his driver's licence soon but a dearth of examiners in the Kootenays is stretching out the process by months.

The Grade 11 student failed his first driving test at the beginning of May.

The next available appointment wasn't until nearly two months later, at the end of June.

"It has quite a toll on my life," Chatterson told Chris Walker, host of CBC's Daybreak South.

"I really need, and a lot of teenagers need, this licence because we have jobs, we have school and we just need it to get around."

For much of the last year, there's been only one driver's test examiner in the East Kootenay.

Chatterson launched a petition calling for more driving examiners in rural areas.

It's an issue that affects more than just students, he said, and he's received support from new adult drivers, motorcycle riders and commercial drivers all hoping to take road tests sooner.

The teen has taken up the issue with MLA Tom Shypitka, who plans to take the petition to B.C.'s legislature in September.

New hires

After struggling for the past seven months to find another examiner for the region, ICBC says two new people have recently been hired and will start in the coming weeks — a permanent full-time examiner and a second full-time person who will work until November to help deal with the backlog.​

The corporation added though that one of the big issues they have is people who don't show up for their road tests or arrive with vehicles that are not road worthy.

Chatterson is adamant more staff will help and hopes to see at least four or five examiners for the region.

"They should still keep hiring because the Kootenays are such a big place and all the towns are so spread out, if they have more instructors it will make the process go a lot easier and faster," Chatterson said.

With files from Daybreak South.