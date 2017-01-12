A B.C. interior biologist is concerned this could be a "carnage filled winter" for elk being hit on Highway 95A as a new roadside fence appears to divert animals away from a critical wildlife corridor.

An estimated 1200 or more elk typically use the corridor on the Wycliffe Flats heading from Kimberley to Cranbrook, but recently large groups have been spotted gathering on the road.

"People are sliding all over the place trying to avoid them and obviously elk are getting hit," said Dave Quinn, a local biologist and wilderness guide.

"There's at least two or three carcasses there right now, it's been an almost daily event over the holidays."

Hundreds of elk spotted on highway

Quinn said it's difficult to track exactly how many elk have been killed, but he's concerned this winter is out of the ordinary.

He points to a new fence constructed along Wycliffe Flats by a land owner.

"What the fence does is force the animals to cross, not on the straight stretch anymore, but on a corner at each end. So people come around the corner and that's where animals tend to be," said Quinn.

"It also forces animals to congregate on the highway, we've seen that a lot this winter. We don't normally see hundreds of elk just sitting on the highway."

The MLA for the area, Bill Bennett, says he's aware of the fence but that it's on private land.

Meanwhile environmentalist John Bergenske with Wildsight says the fence was built without taking elk into account and more should be done to consider the impact of development on the natural environment.

"Whether it be sub-divisions or plans now for solar farms and of course now the agricultural fencing," he said. "Without a wildlife plan we are going to continue to run into these types of problems."

Province piloting wildlife detection system

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation said in a statement it has not heard about these elk deaths directly, but said the number of wildlife-vehicle collisions is often considerably higher in the Kootenays.

"We've also heard the concerns expressed by the local communities that wildlife on rural highways poses a serious hazard to drivers," said the statement.

The Ministry said it is piloting a new high-tech wildlife detection system that could reduce these accidents.

A sign along Highway 95A in B.C.'s Interior cautions motorists about animals on the roadway. (Dave Quinn)

Quinn said a comprehensive look at highway crossings is crucial, particularly on "one of the most critical wildlife corridors in the Kootenays."

"Elk numbers are pretty high in the Kootenays, but they're under a lot of pressure, the highways are busier and faster than ever," said Quinn.

"Eventually it will get to a point where it will start to impact the herd, I would imagine."

With files from Bob Keating and Daybreak South.

