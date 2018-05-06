Kootenay First Nation's tourism venture concerns conservation group

A conservation group is concerned about a Kootenay First Nation's partnership with a tourism operator to run an operation on its traditional territory on the east side of Kootenay Lake.

The Lower Kootenay Band has partnered with Retallack, an adventure tour company based in B.C.'s Interior, to allow bikers, hikers and skiers to explore part of its 70,000 hectares of traditional Ktunaxa territory in the South Purcell Mountains.

The band is one of four Canadian and two U.S. bands which make up the Ktunaxa Nation.

However, the conservation group Wildsight says it is concerned about the impact the proposal will have on wildlife in the area.

John Bergenske, Wildsight's conservation director, said grizzlies and mountain goats are particularly vulnerable. The loss of potential habitat and the increase in the number of human-wildlife interactions could hurt the populations.

'We grew up in poverty'

"We are concerned about intensive recreational use as a significant factor."

The tourism proposal pitched by the Lower Kootenay Band and Retallack will be to limit the area to a maximum of 36 guests per day.

In a 100-day operating season (winter and summer), the area would have a capacity to welcome 3,600 guests per season.

Chief Jason Louie of the Lower Kootenay Band said the current proposal with the tour group is an initiative that balances traditional environmental stewardship with economic opportunities for his community.

"This community, this nation and me personally, we grew up in poverty. We grew up with nothing," Louie said.

"We're going to create our own economy where we are not dependent on the federal government for funds."

A conservation group says it's concerned about the Lower Kootenay Band's proposal to partner with an adventure tourism on its traditional territory. 10:37

Impact on wildlife

Bergenske said he respects the Ktunaxa's right to make decisions on their land and their long history of environmental stewardship.

However, he hopes there can be changes to the proposal.

Chief Louie said he was open to meeting with concerned stakeholders and making changes to the proposal if necessary, but said any collaboration had to "be based on respect" and understanding of the historic Indigenous rights, title, and stewardship.

"The concern about the animals is heard and understood, but it needs to be known [that] for the Ktunaxa nation, these animals are our brothers and our sisters," Louie said.

"[The animals] depend on us. They don't depend on Wildsight ...We would never put them in harm's way."

Louie said if the proposal gets approval, it would still take three to five years before the proposal becomes operational.

With files from Daybreak South