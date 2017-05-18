Baby Shawn Burgoyne came into this world Monday, weighing in at a mighty 13 pounds, nine-and-a-half ounces.

He may very well be the biggest baby ever born at Cranbrook's East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

"The last two months were the hardest just carrying the weight in my belly. It was pretty hard to do anything," mother Colleen Burgoyne told Chris Walker, host of CBC's Daybreak South.

Health professionals were concerned about the size of the baby, but Burgoyne says even they didn't know how big he really was.

Her doctor decided to deliver the baby in a Caesarean section on Monday, two weeks ahead of the estimated due date.

Burgoyne said Shawn is doing well and has a healthy appetite. His older brother was a big baby too, born at nine pounds 12 ounces.

"I was a big baby too, I think I was nine [pounds] eleven [ounces]," said Burgoyne.

World record held by Canadian woman

In 1879, a Nova Scotia woman gave birth to a 22 pound baby who died 11 hours later, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The record-keeping organization still lists the unnamed child as the largest birth weight on record and reports that Anna Bates lost an estimated six gallons of fluid when her water broke.

Bates, who measured seven feet 11 inches in height, holds a second Guinness World Record. She is one half of the 'tallest married couple ever' alongside her husband Martin van Buren Bates, who stood at seven feet nine inches.

