A founding member of the Red Scorpion gang was killed in what's believed to be targeted shooting in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday.

Konaam Shirzad, 34, was found dead on Hudson's Bay Trail at 7:20 p.m., according to RCMP.

Police said that another 28-year-old man was also found with non-life threatening injuries and taken to hospital.

Investigators found a burning vehicle on Odin Court off of Whiteshield Crescent shortly after the shooting, but officers say they haven't confirmed if the fire is related to the killing.

Gang history

The Red Scorpions were formed by a group of gangsters doing time at a youth detention facility around the year 2000.

During the Surrey Six murder trial gang members identified Shirzad as one of the gang's founding members, and B.C. provincial court records show that he faced dozens of criminal charges since then.

Six people were killed in a Surrey apartment building Oct. 19, 2007 at a time when Metro Vancouver was rocked by a violent gang war.

Years later, the Bacon brothers — Jonathan, Jarrod and Jamie — teamed up with the Red Scorpions after their own crime spree in Abbotsford.

The brothers eventually took over the Scorpions, which competed with the Hells Angels and United Nations. Jonathan Bacon, the eldest, was shot dead in Kelowna in 2011.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about Thursday's shooting or the burned vehicle to call (250) 828-3000 or CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous.