Columnist Jack Knox has been juggling hard news commentary and razor-sharp satire for more than 20 years in the pages of Victoria's Times Colonist newspaper.

"I feel like I should have a little signpost sometimes going: you're supposed to laugh at this one and you're not supposed to laugh at this one," Knox told North By Northwest's Sheryl MacKay.

His new book, Opportunity Knox, compiles the best of his humour pieces and follows his 2016 bestseller, Hard Knox.

"Satire is a fantastic tool when doing commentary on the news because it mines the gap between how things are presented and how they really are."

The itch to sneak witty remarks into hard news stories was always present when he was reporting for papers in Campbell River, Regina and Kamloops.

That appetite for humour hasn't ebbed.

"I've always loved humour writing and I think it's a bit like a musician being able to play music or an artist being able to paint; if you do it and you get validation, you want to do more," Knox said.

His satire-rich Sunday column has allowed him the freedom to poke fun at the week's most roastable topics.

"When I finally got the opportunity it was like being thrown the keys to a Ferrari on an open road," he said.

'The best garbage you've got'

Some days, he says "it feels like you're standing in a meteor shower" of material to mine and it's hard to decide which topic to pull apart.

"Other days, you sit there going, I've got nothing but a deadline and that's a horrible feeling."

On those dry days, he turns to the words of his mentor, the late Eric Nicol who wrote a humour column in The Province.

"Some days all you've got in you is garbage, just give them the best garbage you've got."

With files from North By Northwest