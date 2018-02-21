The owners of Knouff Lake Resort, a rustic fishing lodge 47 kilometres northeast of Kamloops, B.C., are hanging up their fishing rods.

After 28 years of operating the business, owners Gloria and Don Lamberton hope to sell the land and business to someone who will keep resort rustic and authentic.

"I have nobody to leave it to," Don told CBC's Doug Herbert. "We're just getting old. Everything's getting heavier."

"I'd like to see a family … that could make this more of a bigger business. We're just too old," Gloria said.

Gloria said there have been a few offers for the $3.25 million listing, but they're waiting to make sure they have an offer from someone who will keep the area "the way it is."

Knouff Lake is stocked with trout. (Doug Herbert/CBC)

Knouff Lake Resort has been in operation since 1904, when Lamberton said the first cabin was built by namesake James Knouff. Now, the 46-acre property has 12 small cabins on it and space for RVs.

Gloria said they've had up to 400 people visit the spot on a summer weekend.

The lake the resort sits on, also known as Sullivan Lake, is stocked with trout and is a popular fishing destination. There's also space for snowmobiling, ATVs, sledding and other outdoor recreation.

When they bought the resort, the Lambertons were looking for a business to purchase near Osooyos, but because of the noise and increasing activity in the popular southern Okanagan town, they opted for something quieter in the heart of the Interior.

"It's close to Vancouver, only an hour to Kamloops," Gloria said. "You gotta like it."

Though the Lambertons are ready to sell, they said they're willing to help a new owner with some of the work around the property — just maybe not the heavy lifting. They own a home next door to the resort land and plan to stay there for a few years.

Don Lamberton says it's time for someone else to do the heavy lifting around the 46-acre Knouff Lake resort. (Doug Herbert/CBC)

With files from Doug Herbert

