Kirti Arneja of Surrey B.C., may be on her way to reaching pop star status after signing on with a Bollywood recording label.

The 20-year-old vocalist who sings in Punjabi, Hindi and English signed on with Music and Sound, the same label used by King Mika Singh, a well-known Indian singer.

Singh has voiced songs for Bollywood films including Singh is Kinng starring Akshay Kumar and Jab We Met, which starred Shahid Kapoor. Both Kumar and Kapoor are major stars.

"It was one of those things like...your mind just exploded at that moment," Arneja said.

She met Singh in Vancouver in October 2015 after she sang during intermission for his show at the Orpheum Theatre.

Now she is touring with him in the United States. On April 28, she will release her first single with Singh — called Jogi — in India.

Click the video below to hear a snippet of Arneja's new track.

Kirti Arneja sings her new single 'Jogi'.1:11

Even though Arneja dreamed of becoming a superstar since she was a child, developing a stage presence didn't always come easy.

"In all honesty, I used to be very shy," she said. "I used to stand there like a little statue, look down and never be able to look up to people."

But after touring with Singh, the young vocalist said she's come around.

"Next thing you know a whole different person came out. I was dancing, having the time of my life. I got off the stage and was like what is happening to me?" she said.

Arneja hopes to do a launch of her single in Vancouver next month or September.