Anti-pipeline leaders to update Trans Mountain stance after Trudeau's meeting with premiers
First Nations leaders and mayors react after Sunday's summit in Ottawa
Several municipal and First Nations leaders from across Metro Vancouver are holding a news conference Monday to provide an update on their fight against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.
The event will be streamed live here at noon PT, 3 p.m. ET.
The conference comes the day after the duelling premiers of B.C. and Alberta met Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa to discuss the future of the Kinder Morgan project — a meeting during which Trudeau and Notley reiterated their commitment to seeing the project through, while Horgan maintained his opposition.
First Nations leaders and city mayors announced the joint event at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, in light of Sunday's summit.
Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, Chief Bob Chamberlin, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson and Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan — all of whom have long opposed the pipeline expansion — will be joined by members and elders from the Tsleil-Waututh and Squamish First Nations.
NDP MP Kennedy Stewart, who is facing charges for defying a court order to protest outside Kinder Morgan property, is also on the list of scheduled speakers.
Premiers meet PM
Trudeau wasn't scheduled to meet Horgan or Notley any time soon, as he juggled official trips to Peru, France and the U.K. He announced the last-minute summit during a stopover in Ottawa.
"I wanted to be able to sit down with the premier of British Columbia, the premier of Alberta together, and discuss issues of the national interest and demonstrate the federal government's' commitment to getting this project built.
"The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is of vital strategic interest to Canada,'' Trudeau said following the two-hour meeting. "It will be built.''
It's been just over a week since Kinder Morgan announced it was stopping all non-essential spending on the pipeline project. The company gave the Trudeau government until the end of May to reassure its investors the pipeline would be built.
Those leading the opposition in B.C. said the spending stoppage threw the entire project into doubt.
Horgan has staked his government's survival on opposing the pipeline, while Notley says her province's economic health depends on the project.
With files from The Canadian Press
