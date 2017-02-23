Kinder Morgan is beginning to issue letters to Burnaby, B.C. landowners whose property falls on the pipeline corridor, outlining how the project will utilize their land.

"One of the next steps in the process for us ... is to get into more of the details of the route of where the pipeline will go," said Ali Hounsell, spokesperson for Kinder Morgan "There's about 60 parcels of land through Burnaby that the pipeline will go [through]."

The proposed route for the Kinder Morgan expansion pipeline is highlighted in green. The orange trail is an alternative route — which runs through a residential area.

Hounsell says the pipeline will not run through residential areas. Of the 60 parcels, a dozen are either commercial or industrial zones with the City of Burnaby owning the remainder.

"There are no individual homeowners who will be impacted by the new route," said Hounsell. "The idea is that we are trying to minimize the disruption to individuals. Obviously, when we get to the construction phase, there will be some disruption."

Opposed landowners

The notices are part of a draft document that was approved by the National Energy Board earlier this month. The plan requires Kinder Morgan to list the number of landowners that are affected by the project.

Anyone objecting to the use of their property can file a statement of opposition to the NEB, which could potentially reroute the corridor if the reason for the opposition is found to be justified.

But Hounsell says there are existing relationships between landowners along the corridor and Kinder Morgan.

Burnaby mayor Derek Corrigan says there's still a long fight ahead of the Kinder Morgan expansion project. (Simon Charland/CBC)

But, Burnaby remains opposed to the project with Mayor Derek Corrigan saying the route remains "offensive."

"They are now looking at going through the Burnaby Mountain conservation area, which is not a good alternative as far as we're concerned," said Corrigan. "It will have a significant impact on our conservation and park area."

Corrigan is also challenging the notion that no residential areas will be adversely affected by the property.

"There is no way that they can bring this pipeline through a very dense urban area and not have an impact on residents in general, and some residents in particular."

Upcoming roadblocks

Burnaby has appealed the the NEB's approval of the project, and will argue their case in the Federal Court of Appeal. Meanwhile, the City of Vancouver is in the process of requesting its own judicial review of the B.C. government's approval of the project.

"There [are] still significant hurdles for Kinder Morgan to achieve before this project moves ahead," said Corrigan.

The company says it will attempt to mend its fractured relationship with the city.

"We continue to make efforts to reach out to them, and we're hopeful and optimistic — now that the pipeline is approved — be able to sit down and have these kind fo working relationships," said Hounsell.