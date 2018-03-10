Two planned rallies protesting the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline are expected to cause traffic delays and closures around the Lake City SkyTrain station over the weekend.

According to Burnaby RCMP, the rallies, which are planned for Saturday March 10th and Sunday March 11th, will affect the following areas:

Lake City Way between Lougheed Highway and Broadway

Underhill Avenue between Lougheed Highway and Shellmont Street

Arden Avenue between Broadway and Shellmont Street

Broadway between Lake City Way and Underhill Avenue

Forest Grove Drive between Underhill Avenue and Forest Grove Elementary School

Shellmont Street

Burnaby RCMP said that drivers can expect delays from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Route closures will depend on the number of people participating in the demonstrations.