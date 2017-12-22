Rick Cluff has been waking up listeners dark and early on The Early Edition for two decades. Kind words poured in from listeners for the longtime host during his final broadcast Friday.

Cluff has worked for CBC for 41 years and hosted CBC Vancouver's morning show since 1997. He signed off for the last time Friday morning.

The whole team at The Early Edition squeezed into Studio 10 to applaud Rick Cluff's final sign-off. (CBC)

One notable listener who sent well-wishes to Cluff was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"As someone who was once a loyal listener and who is still a big fan, I want to thank you for your years of service as a trusted voice for Vancouver-ites," said Trudeau.

"I wish you all the very best in your retirement and look forward to crossing paths again soon."

This week, colleagues and family gathered in Studio 10, where Cluff has spent countless mornings.

"Thank you for being a fierce competitor in radio. You grew our audience like nobody else ever has in Vancouver," said Shiral Tobin, CBC B.C.'s director of journalism and programming.

"You changed morning radio like nobody ever else has."

Cluff's final week was filled with well wishes from past guests, including Wally Oppal, B.C.'s former attorney general.

"You need to know that you are not only a great help to CBC but you contributed greatly to our community and to our society," said Oppal.

Reconciliation Canada co-founder, Chief Robert Joseph also sent his regards to Cluff.

"Thank you for your service, it was always a pleasure to be on your show...you will be missed," said Joseph, who is the hereditary chief of the Gwawaenuk First Nation.

"May you find peace and harmony in your well-deserved retirement."

With files from The Early Edition.